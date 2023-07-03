Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 9,645,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,617,883. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

