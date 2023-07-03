Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 86,655 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,655 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.36% of Daktronics worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 6,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 48,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daktronics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.