KuCoin Token Price Tops $6.73 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $651.18 million and $1.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $6.73 or 0.00021955 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

