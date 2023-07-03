L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,422. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

