Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,432,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

