Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Legend Power Systems
