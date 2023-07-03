Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

