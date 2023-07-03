Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.21. 760,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

