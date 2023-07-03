Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.71. 604,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,409. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

