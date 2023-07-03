Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.21. 362,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,219. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

