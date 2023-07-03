Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.66. 382,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

