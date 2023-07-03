Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.69. The stock had a trading volume of 137,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,247. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

