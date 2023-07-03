Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Buys 7,303 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,642,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,844,074.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 1,200 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,320.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 400 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 6,992 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,919.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 52,784 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,884.32.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.33 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,549,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,293,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.