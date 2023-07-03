Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $36.87. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 3,543,935 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

