Lindsay’s (LNN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

LNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.