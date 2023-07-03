Lindsay’s (LNN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.20.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 143,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

