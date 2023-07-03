Lindsay’s (LNN) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 22nd Century Group

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 22nd Century Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

NYSE LNN traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $120.53. 1,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

