Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $267.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,512,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,443,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319318 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $398.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.