London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 98.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSEG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($121.42) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.96) to GBX 9,900 ($125.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.97) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,092.86 ($102.90).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 71.88 ($0.91) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,294.12 ($105.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,436.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,841.24. The firm has a market cap of £41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,882.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($89.66) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.12).

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($104.01), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,268,662.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 173,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,796,247 and have sold 122,928 shares valued at $1,021,841,614. Company insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.