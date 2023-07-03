London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 98.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LSEG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($121.42) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.96) to GBX 9,900 ($125.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.97) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,092.86 ($102.90).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 71.88 ($0.91) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,294.12 ($105.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,436.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,841.24. The firm has a market cap of £41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,882.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($89.66) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.12).
Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
