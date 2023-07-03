Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lonza Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.68 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.
Lonza Group Increases Dividend
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.