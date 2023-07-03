Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.68 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

About Lonza Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

