Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

