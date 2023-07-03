Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.06. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 14,550,984 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

