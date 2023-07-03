Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. Lufax shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 828,227 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.