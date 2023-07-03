LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

