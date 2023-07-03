LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $157.22 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.