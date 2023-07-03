LVZ Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.97 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

