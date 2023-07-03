LVZ Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.13 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.