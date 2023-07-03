LVZ Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned 0.22% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a current ratio of 503.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,560.56 and a beta of 1.69. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 20,020.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

