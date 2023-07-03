LVZ Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.88% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 104,033 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $293.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.