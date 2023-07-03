LVZ Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RYF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $331.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.