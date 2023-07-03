Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,610,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,469,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,558,101.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 1,805,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $4,387,160.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,610,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at $28,558,101.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

