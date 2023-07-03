Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 2,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

