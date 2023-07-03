Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

