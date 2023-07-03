Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New $204,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.