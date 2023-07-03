Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 2,832 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 797,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 711,017 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,568,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,083,000.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

