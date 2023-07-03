MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.80 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $83.80 million and $9,945.34 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

