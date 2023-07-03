Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.