MARBLEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $64.50 million and $2.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,432,448 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 56,230,606.9099184 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.16194751 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,154,103.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

