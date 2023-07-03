Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.02

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 24213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marine Products by 50.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Marine Products by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.