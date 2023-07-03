Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $695.40. 41,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,372. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

