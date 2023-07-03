Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.61. 43,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,302. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

