Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 6,215 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,336,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,382 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

