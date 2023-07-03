Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,488. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.