Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.22. 165,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

