Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. 529,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,757. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.