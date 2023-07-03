Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $31.16. 1,131,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,766,861. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

