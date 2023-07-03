Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 465 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

IPG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 225,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.