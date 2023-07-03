Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

