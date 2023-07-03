Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 253,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,260. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

