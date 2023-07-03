MaxLinear Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,107 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average volume of 455 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 369,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 471,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.