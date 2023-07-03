MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.